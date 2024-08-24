Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives $330.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPAY. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $297.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

