Costain Group PLC (COST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on October 18th

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Costain Group Stock Performance
Costain Group stock opened at GBX 103.43 ($1.34) on Friday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.05 ($1.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £288.02 million, a P/E ratio of 940.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62.
Costain Group Company Profile
