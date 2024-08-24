Costain Group PLC (COST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on October 18th

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Costain Group Stock Performance

Costain Group stock opened at GBX 103.43 ($1.34) on Friday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.05 ($1.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £288.02 million, a P/E ratio of 940.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.