Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

