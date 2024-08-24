CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 3,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.
Featured Articles
