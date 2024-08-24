Critical Analysis: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 1 0 2 1 2.75

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 431.53%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.73, meaning that its share price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $780,000.00 4,551.16 -$431.74 million ($128.95) -0.06 REE Automotive $1.61 million 24.15 -$114.21 million ($10.81) -0.34

REE Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -29,540.78% -147.07% -59.76% REE Automotive -6,265.21% -110.59% -73.76%

Summary

REE Automotive beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

