CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $381.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $337.58.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $267.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.98, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $2,955,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $239,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

