crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. crvUSD has a total market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 79,627,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,627,931 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 79,550,984.79775158. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99922907 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $17,014,711.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

