CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,397,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

