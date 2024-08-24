CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of CubeSmart worth $27,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CUBE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

