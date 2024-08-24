Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading Up 0.9%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 9,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 3,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

