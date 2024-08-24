Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 250.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Danaher by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

DHR traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $269.48. 1,367,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.18. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.