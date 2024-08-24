Decred (DCR) Price Tops $11.97

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Decred has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $11.97 or 0.00018644 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $194.75 million and $1.61 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00083315 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007974 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,274,224 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.