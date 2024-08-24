Decred (DCR) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Decred has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $194.60 million and $1.49 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $11.96 or 0.00018565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00083186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008132 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,274,704 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

