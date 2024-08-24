DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00083315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00018644 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007974 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

