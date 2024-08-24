Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33. 304,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 863,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

DH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

