Dero Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $7,638.16 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.81 or 0.00567345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00104472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00265682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00032299 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00073994 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

