dForce USD Price Up 0% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.58 million and $19,246.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00105457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010990 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99940767 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $20,500.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

