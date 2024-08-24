Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 1.8%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 8,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.16. The firm has a market cap of C$16.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.50 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 37.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0076453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

