Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.98

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 324237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

