Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Critical Contrast

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Diversified Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Oil and Gas
|$2.16 billion
|1.78
|$922.97 million
|$6.17
|6.17
|Diversified Energy
|$749.63 million
|0.79
|$758.02 million
|N/A
|N/A
Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Dividends
Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and Diversified Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Oil and Gas
|0
|2
|7
|1
|2.90
|Diversified Energy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Diversified Energy has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.
Profitability
This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Oil and Gas
|27.37%
|31.90%
|13.23%
|Diversified Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Northern Oil and Gas beats Diversified Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
About Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.