Diversified LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 11,676,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081,695. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.