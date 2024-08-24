Diversified LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,827,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

