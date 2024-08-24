Diversified LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,531 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

