Diversified LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversified LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.