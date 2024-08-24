Diversified LLC Purchases 23,626 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,269,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,357,000 after buying an additional 271,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $108.12. 2,400,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.