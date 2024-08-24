Diversified LLC Purchases 278 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diversified LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 77,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
