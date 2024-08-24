Diversified LLC Purchases 8,579 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,739,000 after purchasing an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,394,834 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.