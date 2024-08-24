Diversified LLC Sells 191 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,523,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 133.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,376,000.

XMMO traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,528. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $121.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

