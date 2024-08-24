Diversified LLC Trims Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.3% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.53. 119,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,838. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $111.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.