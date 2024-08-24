Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.88.

D.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.30. The stock has a market cap of C$318.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.98.

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,184.00. Insiders acquired 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

