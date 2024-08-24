Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

BROS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,456 shares of company stock worth $28,950,929. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.