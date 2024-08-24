Elastos Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $44.11 million and $940,922.52 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,646,603 coins and its circulating supply is 22,145,279 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

