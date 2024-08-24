Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.65 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $32.65 million and approximately $851,457.71 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,233,555 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

