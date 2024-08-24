Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$31.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.25.

A number of research firms have commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$27.35 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

