Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1,172.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

ELV stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.96. 429,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,129. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

