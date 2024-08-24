Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECF opened at $8.66 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.