EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.00. 5,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

