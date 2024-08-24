Enbridge (TSE:ENB-PH) Shares Up 1%

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB-PH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.79 and last traded at C$19.74. 7,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$19.55.
Enbridge Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.99.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.