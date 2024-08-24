Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.48. 117,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 187,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital upgraded Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454,383 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 57.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,380,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 1,606,236 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 1,464,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

