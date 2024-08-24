EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $167.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $166.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.15.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

EOG stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.