Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Equifax stock opened at $296.22 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $298.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $204,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 72.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after purchasing an additional 633,887 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $154,667,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $126,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

