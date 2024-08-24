Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.50.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

(Get Free Report

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.