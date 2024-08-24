Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 265.0% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.62. 1,705,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.