Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,280,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.5 %

WTRG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 1,277,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,748. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.