Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.28 Billion

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $10.45 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,166,019,294 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,167,441,298.908095. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.0943184 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,082,884.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

