Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,354 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 341,692 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Trading Up 5.7 %

BUSE traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 222,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

