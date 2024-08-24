Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 495 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $5.72 on Friday, hitting $262.58. 371,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,439. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

