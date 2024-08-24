Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,847. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

