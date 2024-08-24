Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Motco boosted its position in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.