Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,827,328 shares of company stock worth $584,261,549 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,652. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $608.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.